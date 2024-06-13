Scott Disick never shies away from making inappropriate comments about Khloé Kardashian and he was at it once again during the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians.

When Scott, 40, met up with Khloé, 39, Kris Jenner, and Malika Haqq, he immediately noticed that Khloé was wearing Kim Kardashian’s Skims bra with a built-in nipple, and commented on it right away. “Those things look good,” he admitted.

Later in the conversation, Kris, 68, also took notice of her daughter’s chest. “Is that the nipple bra?” she asked, to which Scott replied, “I just said that!” Kris admitted, “I just, I mean, you can’t stop looking.” That’s when Scott took things to the next level by adding, “I mean, I look no matter what.”

Scott has made plenty of suggestive comments about Khloé in recent years, despite previously dating her older sister Kourtney Kardashian for nearly ten years. The two broke up in 2015 and share three children.

On an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé accompanied Scott to the doctor after he injured his back in a car accident. At the appointment, he admitted that he had gotten “terrible” at sex because of the injury. However, by the time the doctor’s visit was over, the Talentless founder said he was feeling “great” and jokingly asked Khloé, “My 40th birthday, maybe? Me and you?” She responded, “Me and you what?” to which Scott just suggestively laughed.

He’s also been known to leave flirty comments on Khloé’s social media posts. In January, he commented on a magazine photo shoot image that showed the Good American founder holding an apple in front of her bare chest. “An [apple emoji] a day keeps the doctor away,” Scott posted.

Scott has gotten quite a bit of backlash from fans for his lewd comments over the years, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping up his flirty behavior. And although Khloé sometimes feigns annoyance at her sister’s former flame, they have developed a close friendship over the years. Scott often films his scenes for The Kardashians with Khloé.

During the show’s June 6 episode, the two had a lengthy conversation about dating, where Scott questioned if Khloé would ever give her ex Tristan Thompson another chance. However, she confirmed that the door was “closed” and insisted she wasn’t interested in dating at the moment. Scott also confirmed that he wasn’t seeing anyone when the conversation was filmed in the fall of 2023.