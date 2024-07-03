See your horoscope forecast for the week of July 7 through July 13.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

With passionate feelings surfacing, you’ll want to express yourself and let others know how you feel. If you have something important to say, now’s your chance to speak up.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Even though it can sometimes feel like slow going, each small step is bringing you closer to your goal. So, don’t give up!

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Someone close could test your patience. While it may be satisfying to be upfront about the truth, a gentler response just might get you further, Virgo.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

With your mind focused on what really matters, you may decide to let go of those things or people that slow you down. It’ll make the path to your dreams much clearer.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Relationships are on your radar this week. Seize the chance to put important connections back on better footing while you can.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

As life starts to get busy, it’s important that you check in with yourself. You may even decide to kick-start some healthy new habits like meditation or journaling.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Ready for the next challenge, Capricorn? When you make up your mind about where you should be heading next, there’ll be no stopping you.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Right now, you should find that focusing on those areas where you can really make a difference is time well spent. This is especially true when it comes to home, Aquarius.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

With your confidence growing and your networking skills in top form, you should be feeling fabulous. It’s a great time to widen your social circle or reach out to people who share the same passions!

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

If you’ve been working hard, you’ll want to regroup and gather your energy. Allow yourself to follow your heart and indulge in whatever makes you feel rejuvenated.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Stepping out of your usual way of seeing the world helps you let go of old emotional baggage, Taurus. Consider expanding your personal experiences, too, by embracing adventure.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Give yourself a chance to take it easy and ignore those friends who think you’re a party pooper. There will be plenty of time to let your hair down later, Gemini.