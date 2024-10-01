Selling Sunset newcomer Amanda Lynn is the latest reality TV star shaking up the drama on the hit Netflix series. And on the latest episode of the podcast, “David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope,” the Nest Seekers International agent holds nothing back once again — blowing the lid off what really happened while filming the now infamous lunch conversation with BFF Bre Tiesi that exposed cheating claims about Chelsea Lakanzi’s estranged husband Jeff Lakanzi, dishing all behind-the-scenes details and revealing how she became the latest TV target in an explosive tell-all interview.

And Life & Style can reveal the most shocking podcast revelations below:

On the Infamous Text Message That Led to the Cheating Claims:

Amanda Lynn: I’ve never met Chelsea. I do not know her personally at all, I am the one who found out about the cheating so that is true. My very close friend told me in December. When it came to filming the show as soon as I found out I didn’t say anything to anyone. I didn’t run and tell anyone because I’m really not a gossipy person. I don’t really care what anyone else has going on in their life, to be honest. When I saw Bre [Tiesi] I told her in person because, of course, I’m gonna tell her because she knows Chelsea. And then the show called me again to film after that, but they had already contacted me, They emailed me about filming before they even started. So none of this was premeditated. And then when I filmed, [I] actually never planned to bring it up because I knew that it was gonna get turned on me. So I did not bring it up initially. And then that’s how the text came out because I would not bring it up. They wanted to see the text.

On When She Told Friend Bre Tiesi About the Text Message:

AL: When I saw her in person I told her. [But] when I found out the news I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t tell anyone because it’s not my business to tell. It was never planned for me to bring it up. I never wanted to bring it up because I’m very smart. I knew that it would get turned on me because we don’t do the editing.

On How Production Found Out:

AL: I have no idea what Bre said to production. All that she’s ever told me and all that I’ve ever heard is her saying ‘bring on Amanda.’ When production called me and asked me to do the lunch, and not a house or a shopping day with Bre, that’s when it triggered in my head, ‘Wait a minute, why?’ So then I asked Bre, ‘Do they know?’ And she said, ‘No, I didn’t tell them. I didn’t tell anyone.’ And then when I got there, of course I knew I had this info in my head, but I never wanted to bring it up because it’s not my place to bring it up and I never wanted it to get turned on me in a negative way. But, of course, someone has to say it when we have the text. So I agreed to show the text and then they make you film it over and over.

Bre knows this, production knows this, everyone knows this, that was there – I never went in there and said, ‘Look what I have about Chelsea.’ That was not true. Me and Bre have plenty of other drama and things in our own lives that we can talk about and that’s what we talked about. And then after a while, we’re kind of like, ‘okay, like what do we do now?’ And then they started asking for more information.

I had a text and then they wanted to see the text and then I wouldn’t show it. So then they were trying to see it over my shoulder, like hold the phone up more. And I’m like, ah, so I would turn around and ruin the shot, you know what I mean? Because I knew, I’m very experienced with filming. So I understand exactly what I’m signing up for and how things go. And I know that I am very animated and dramatic. So I can very easily be taken out of context, which comes with the territory. So I signed up for that. So I understand that, but it’s unfortunate the way that it came out because as I said, in the text when I read the text, I hope he’s not cheating. And I would never wish that on anybody, which is the truth. That was my truthful reaction in the moment. And then I would never want to weaponize it.

On If Costar Bre Threw Her Under the Bus:

AL: I have not seen all of the season yet. I had a little watch party with my friends. So I’ve seen bits and pieces. I did see one thing that someone sent me where Bre says, ’I didn’t expect Amanda to just come out and say it like that.’ That was the only thing where I was like, ‘Why would she say that?’ Because I never came out and just said it. Like we were there for a while and production was trying to get it out of us. So that is the only thing that I was kind of like, why did she think I just came out and said it because she should know that I didn’t. So that part was confusing to me.

But aside from that, our story is the story. It is the truth. She and everyone knew before we even filmed what was going on. Maybe not production, but Bre had called and told Emma about it so that she could tell Chelsea. I’m not going to go to Chelsea because I don’t know her. It was never this I’m going to take down Chelsea. The last thing I want to do is tear someone down.

On If She Is This Season’s Scapegoat:

AL: No, I take accountability for everything that I did. I’m being truthful about how it went down. I don’t feel used. I think everyone is doing their job to stir it up the best way they can and that’s what it is. I’m very well aware of how TV production, movies and all of this stuff goes. So I knew what I was signing myself up for. I did not want to bring it up. But I know I’m very smart so I’m completely aware of the possibilities of what could have happened. It’s gonna be the most dramatic that it can for the show.

On Having Any Regrets:

AL: I did find this information out. Chelsea found out. The way that it went down is not the greatest, but I don’t regret it. If anything, I learned from everything. And I’ve already learned a lot from this experience.

Listen to the full podcast for more BTS details from Amanda Lynn here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-the-velvet-rope/id1496557812?i=1000670638083