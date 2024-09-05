Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Accuses Bre of Trying to ‘Ruin’ Her

Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi’s feud on Selling Sunset is just heating up ahead of the season 8 premiere. The London native called out Bre and accused her of trying to “ruin” her by revealing rumors about her estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, on camera.

“Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down,’” Chelsea, 31, wrote via X on Wednesday, September 4. “I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

Chelsea released the statement hours after Netflix dropped an exclusive clip of the upcoming season. In the video, the women had an intimate conversation at a restaurant – and Bre, 33, repeated a rumor that Jeff, 42, was allegedly dating another woman behind Chelsea’s back.

Bre told Chelsea that she went to lunch with a friend named Amanda whom she hadn’t seen “in a minute.”

“[Amanda] told me that her friend, who she’s still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood,” Bre told Chelsea. “He saw your husband at the W Hotel Hollywood with some girl.”

Getty

The former model revealed that she saw texts between the friends that claimed the man had “seen” Jeff “making out in the lobby” with the alleged mistress “multiple times.”

Chelsea asked Bre if she “trusts” Amanda, to which she replied, “Yes, I do. I can’t say she’s, like, my best friend that I’m, like, ‘1,000 percent.’”

The California native attempted to relate to Chelsea by revealing that she was cheated on during her marriage to her ex-husband, Johnny Manziel.

“I know you don’t necessarily care for me, but I wouldn’t wish this on you or anyone ever,” Bre told Chelsea in the teaser scene. “Like I’ve – I’ve seriously been there and it’s awful. But regardless, it was brought up. [Amanda] said it and I feel like you have the right to know.”

While Bre was talking, Chelsea was holding back her tears and biting the inside of her lips. Once it was her turn to respond, she let out a laugh in a breath before taking a sip of her wine.

Jeff has been featured on Selling Sunset, like during season 7 when he and Chelsea went on a double date with The O Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim and his now ex-girlfriend Marie Lou-Nurk. Jeff even gifted Chelsea with her first Birkin bag during her 30th birthday party during season 7.

“Go for the guy that loves their family, loves the people around him,” the real estate agent said after receiving her new handbag. “That’s this guy right here. This guy changed my life. He’s shown me what love really is, and love is what we have.”

Although their marriage was seemingly on cloud nine, Life & Style obtained legal documents on March 27 that revealed Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff after seven years of marriage.

Two months later, Chelsea told Access Hollywood that she was “doing good” while navigating the divorce.

“Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I’m doing really good,” she told the outlet.

As for Chelsea’s drama with Bre – well, it originated when Bre joined the cast of Selling Sunset during season 6.

Bre’s rookie storyline revolved around her relationship with entertainer Nick Cannon, which she admitted to the group was “open.” The two share a son, Legendary Love Cannon.

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” Chelsea admitted during the season. “Ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends.”