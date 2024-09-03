Selling Sunset is coming back for season 8, and fans can expect plenty of drama and insight into luxury real estate in the upcoming episodes. Who makes up the cast, what happens in the trailer and when does season 8 premiere on Netflix?

Who Is in the ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 Cast?

Previous stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim are all back for season 8.

Fans can also expect to meet some new faces, including new agent Alanna Gold.

What Happens in the ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 Trailer?

The first trailer for season 8 was released on August 13, 2024, which began with Chrishell making a toast with the girls to “moving forward, good mojo and new beginnings.”

Despite starting the clip on a positive note, the trailer quickly took a turn when Bre asked the cameras, “Is my dagger straight?”

On the professional side, Brett and Jason explained that the Los Angeles housing market was “s–t right now” and said the girls would “have to solve problems” to keep their spots at the Oppenheim Group.

Meanwhile, the women also have plenty of issues to deal with in their personal lives. The trailer teased a glimpse into Chelsea’s divorce from Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage. Later on in the trailer, someone told Bre that they heard gossip about Chelsea’s husband, which left her in visible shock.

“I don’t want to do this. I can’t do this,” Chelsea emotionally told the cameras.

Another storyline featured Mary and Jason, who previously dated and shared custody of dogs Niko and Zelda before they broke up. The exes were seen crying over Niko as they admitted they didn’t “have that long with him.” The beloved pet eventually died in February 2024 at the age of 18.

“Relationships, friendships, everything’s gonna change,” Bre said in the trailer. “Time to shake up this office.”

When Does ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 Premiere?

All 11 episodes of Selling Sunset season 8 premiere on Netflix September 6, 2024.

Courtesy of Netflix

Did Chrishell Stause Quit ‘Selling Sunset’?

Before season 8 premiered, Chrishell threatened to quit the show after Nicole spread an alleged lie about Emma on the new season.

“Someone needs to take my phone,” Chrishell wrote alongside a series of mad face emojis, which was shared in an X post from fan account Queens of Bravo. “Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time.”

She continued, “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

“Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE,” Chrishell told her fans.

Chrishell went on to tag show creator Adam DiVello’s company, Done and Done Productions. “You are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH,” she wrote.

While Chrishell did not reveal details about the rumor in question, The Daily Mail reported that Nicole allegedly claimed Emma had an affair with a married man in the new set of episodes.