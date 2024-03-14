Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Teases New Cast Member ‘Drama’

Selling Sunset season 8 is set to drop on Netflix in 2024, and star Emma Hernan exclusively tells Life & Style that fans can expect a “different kind of drama” this time around.

“I think that you’d be surprised by the drama,” Emma, 32, says. “And I’ll try and tease a little bit, but the drama might come from someone that you guys have not even met yet.”

Emma also tells Life & Style that the upcoming season is “the best season yet.”

“We’re in the middle of filming right now, season ​8. It’s definitely been pretty intense, to say the least,” Emma reveals. “I think you’re going to get to see a little bit more of each one of the cast members, and I think that that’s what the audience needs. There’s more drama than ever, which obviously seems to somehow find its way into reality ​TV. But it’s crazy because these are our real lives.”

Emma also promises that fans will see more of her “personal relationships” during Selling Sunset season 8.

“We sign up to do the show and things that happen in our real life we have to deal with on the show, and I think that it’s good and bad because it’s difficult for millions and millions of people to watch and judge and see and have an opinion,” Emma confesses. “But at the same time, the stuff that we go through is so real and so raw and things that we didn’t expect that we would be filming. I think that it will help people out in the world really relate to certain situations that they’ll get to see in season 8.”

Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 gave fans drama in abundance. OG Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause fell out with close friend and costar Amanza Smith after Chrishell, 42, decided to skip a group dinner when The Oppenheim Group traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Chrishell wasn’t comfortable being around Jason Oppenheim’s new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk, and she and Emma opted to do something different. However, Amanza, 47, was offended and left Chrishell a heated voicemail calling her and Emma’s absence “a little ridiculous.”

On top of that, newcomer Bre Tiesi and ​Chelsea ​Lazkani butted heads throughout the season after Chelsea, 31, criticized Bre’s “open relationship” with Nick Cannon.

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” Chelsea confessed in a one-on-one. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends.”

Since then, Chelsea has told fans to “never say never” regarding a possible friendship with Bre.