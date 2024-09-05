Who Is Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani’s Estranged Husband? Meet Jeff

Chelsea Lazkani joined Selling Sunset as a doting wife to husband Jeff Lazkani and sold viewers that their love story was nothing short of a Los Angeles fairy tale.

Jeff made cameos after his wife joined the Oppenheim Group Real Estate Agency during season 5 – and Chelsea never spoke ill of her marriage. That said, it came as a shock when Life & Style confirmed that the London native filed for divorce from Jeff after seven years of marriage in March 2024.

Fans know the former Selling Sunset husband as just that, and want to know more about his daily life and background.

When Did Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani Get Married?

The pair tied the knot in a golden California wedding at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach on August 12, 2017.

Jeff and Chelsea wore timeless ensembles as they said “I Do.” The bride wore a form-fitting lace gown with long sleeves, while the groom donned a classic tuxedo and black bowtie.

Do Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani Have Kids?

They became parents in 2019 after welcoming their son, Maddox Ali Lavon, and their daughter, Melia Iman, joined the family the following year.

Inside Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani’s Divorce

Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff on March 27, 2024, Life & Style confirmed at the time. She cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing and requested joint custody of their two children.

Getty

Both parties remained relatively quiet about the details of their split. However, Chelsea addressed her divorce with Access Hollywood in May 2024.

“I’m doing good,” she told the outlet at the time. “Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I’m doing really good.”

Chelsea filmed Selling Sunset season 8 before filing for divorce – and her marriage was a hot target of a nasty rumor.

Netflix dropped an exclusive season clip on September 4, 2024, of Chelsea at a lavish bar with costar Bre Tiesi. In the video, Bre told Chelsea that she was told Jeff was cheating on her.

“[Amanda] told me that her friend, who she’s still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood,” the model told Chelsea, later noting that the man claimed to see Jeff makeup with the mistress “multiple times.”

It’s unclear if the rumor led to the former couple’s divorce. That said, Chelsea reacted to the interaction with Bre via X, hours after the scene was released.

“Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down,’” she wrote. “I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

Jeff has yet to publicly address the cheating accusations.

Where Did Jeff Lazkani Grow Up?

The businessman was a California kid who never strayed too far away from his roots in Los Angeles.

After graduating from the University of San Diego in 2005, he moved back to his hometown to join his lucrative family business.

What Is Jeff Lazkani’s Job?

In 2006, Jeff began to work for Icon Media Direct, an advertising company founded by his mother, Nancy Lazkani. His first role within the company was as a traffic coordinator and he got promoted to higher-ranking positions until he became a managing partner in 2021.