Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause revealed that she got new breast implants after her original ones ruptured following a health scare.

“Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured,” Chrishell, 43, shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 15. “My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications.”

After learning about the situation, Chrishell explained that she booked an appointment with plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed to get rid of the implants and her surgery was scheduled for June 27.

“They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year-old *vintage* implants,” she continued in the post.

The Netflix star continued the update by sharing a video that detailed her experience, explaining that “a long time had passed” since her first surgery and the original surgeon has since retired.

“I didn’t feel any symptoms,” Chrishell said, adding that it was “scary” that she wasn’t aware anything was wrong until her scan. “A lot of people might be living with them and don’t know it.”

Chrishell noted that the “whole process was so much easier than I had built it up,” though said she wouldn’t recommend that everyone get breast implants. “Plastic surgery is a personal choice,” she said. “I’m in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body.”

However, she said that those who do “make that choice for yourself” should remember that “it’s so important to stay on top of your health.” Chrishell continued, “I know many people could be living with this and have no idea.”

After she shared her experience, Chrishell participated in an Instagram Story Q&A with her fans and shared a picture of the ruptured implants to reveal how bad they had become.

Celebrity Crossword 39 Crosswords Play now

“I didn’t have any event. I didn’t know. They were just really old,” she continued about her original implants, adding that she has had a “super smooth recovery” and was “feeling great.”

Chrishell wasn’t done sharing about the experience, and she posted a video filmed after her surgery that featured her spouse, G Flip, driving her home while she was on pain meds. “Drugs are good. Do drugs,” she said in the clip. However, she quickly realized that her comment might come off wrong and jokingly added, “Don’t do drugs.”

Steven Simione/WireImage

G Flip, 30, also revealed how Chrishell was reacting to the drugs, sharing that their wife had spoken in Spanish and pretended not to know who the musician was after the procedure. “Now you’re so cute and high,” G Flip – whose real name is selling sunset chrishell breast implant rupture