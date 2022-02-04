Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald is weighing on costars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim‘s relationship after the pair called it quits in December 2021.

“I would love it [they got back together],” Mary, 40, exclusively tells Life & Style in a video interview. “I don’t think it’s going to happen just because of the time frame of her wanting to start [a family] and his ability to be ready within that time frame.”

The Los Angeles-based real estate agent says “it’s not likely” that Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, will rekindle their romance, which began in summer 2021. However, the former flames remain close. “They love each other deeply, and they will be very, very good friends,” Mary assures. “I think, right now, it’s just, you know, it’s a little hard to see each other right now, if they’re both trying to move on, because they’re both still heartbroken.”

Despite Chrishell and Jason’s breakup, Mary is able to maintain her friendship with both of them. “I talk to them all the time actually. I’ve hung out with them both together and both separately,” the Netflix personality notes.

As for the dynamic around the office, it’s smooth sailing! “They’re good; they’re so civil,” Mary dishes. “They can work together and joke around and stuff like that … We’re all grownups! I know people don’t get it, but we’re also like, even if you break up, if you love someone, then why wouldn’t you want to keep them in your life even after a breakup? Especially, if you truly love a human, you just can’t work out as a couple. It doesn’t mean you don’t still love them and want them in your life. It’s just, they’re not The One for you.”

Following Chrishell and Jason’s split, both parties took to social media to share emotional statements agreeing that their differences on wanting to have children was ultimately the catalyst in their relationship.

Shutterstock (2)

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” Jason wrote at the time. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

For Chrishell’s part, the All My Children actress shared, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”