Singer-songwriter Shaboozey for the win-win!

Not only did he score the song of the summer with the megahit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, he also snagged a supermodel sweetheart, Emily Ratajkowski!

After ten years of struggle, the 29-year-old Virginia native — who was born Collins Chibueze — saw his first hit top the charts for seven weeks.

But it didn’t take him long to acquire the requisite pop star accessory — a model girlfriend. He met the cover girl, 33, at a party in the Hamptons in July and the two quickly became inseparable, packing on the PDA all over NYC — at concerts, nightclubs and the premiere of the Zoë Kravitz–directed film, Blink Twice.

A source exclusively tells Life & Style Shaboozey can’t believe the incredible perks of being a pop star!

“Shaboozey remembers a time not long ago when gals didn’t want anything to do with his broke-ass self,” the insider dishes.

“But now he’s seeing a number-one hit can make you a commodity.”

And the source says Emily — who’s been linked to Brad Pitt and Harry Styles since her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 — isn’t just enjoying the flavor of the month with her new squeeze.

“He and Emily are crazy about each other!” the insider says.

“Shaboozey really isn’t like many of his music contemporaries, he’s actually down to earth and humble, despite his newfound fame.”

“And while Emily’s been playing the field since her divorce, now she’s smitten with Shaboozey and excited about their prospects!”