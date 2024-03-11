Emily Ratajkowski Is Braless in Sheer Dress at Oscars Party

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a completely sheer dress while attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ​Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday, March 10.

The model, 32, wore nothing but underwear under her see-through gown as she arrived at the power couple’s ​Oscars party, as seen in photos shared by the Daily Mail. Emily completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Earlier in the night, a braless Emily had narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction during her stop at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars postparty. She was photographed with her hand placed over her chest to keep her white backless and strapless dress in place on the red carpet.

Emily is no stranger to daring outfits. Just one week earlier, she stepped out in an open-front blazer and nothing underneath at an event for Loewe Womenswear at Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

On February 27, the London native wore a long sleeved, form-fitting black dress with a V-neck that plunged down to her midriff.

Emily’s appearance at Jay-Z’s Oscars party isn’t her first time partying with the music mogul. In July 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that Emily and Jay-Z, 54, were both in attendance at billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.

At one point during the party, the model danced “seductively” in front of NFL superstar Tom Brady while wearing nothing but a sheer dress with a thong underneath, per the insider.

Emily seems to be enjoying single life after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September 2022 after four years of marriage. In the last few years, she has ​been linked to the likes of Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson, attracting attention from the public that she admitted can be “really hard.”

“They know exactly where I’m at, even with things that I don’t necessarily want to share, and they don’t necessarily want to know,” she explained during a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “High Low With EmRata.” “So, that’s been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people’s feelings, and that’s been kind of tricky to navigate.”

In the spring of 2023, Emily was briefly romantically linked to singer Harry Styles. The model and actress said that it was “very bizarre” to see photos of her and Harry, 30, kissing during a trip to Tokyo circulating around the internet.

“Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life,” Emily told Vogue Spain in an April 2023 interview. “Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines.”

Emily welcomed her first child, a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.