Holy wardrobe malfunction! Emily Ratajkowski suffered a nip slip in a TikTok alongside fellow model Irina Shayk when her right nipple popped out from her plunging sheer black dress.

In the Monday, November 14 video, the camera zoomed in on the lovely ladies as Emily, 31, made a motion with her left arm towards the Russian-born stunner. Her right hand, which was holding a cocktail, slightly dropped, exposing the I Feel Pretty star’s nip slip.

The camera zoomed in on the lovely ladies as Emily, 31, made a motion with her left arm towards the Russian-born stunner. Her right hand, which was holding a cocktail, slightly dropped, exposing the I Feel Pretty star’s nip slip.

It didn’t seem to be of great concern to the runway queen, as the video remained on her TikTok page more than 20 hours after she initially posted it. Most of her followers didn’t even notice the blink-or-you’d-miss-it moment, instead praising the two women as “gorgeous” with one person commenting, “two literal goddesses.”

Fans also peppered Emily with questions about whether or not she’s dating comedian Pete Davidson. “On behalf of the boys, @Emrata please tell us how Pete Davidson does it,” one fan asked, while another added, “You and Pete be sooo good for each other!!!!”

Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/TikTok

The Gone Girl actress dazzled when she arrived in the black gown with a completely see-through sheer top at the Swarovski event in New York City that celebrated the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel. With the flashes of the paparazzi’s camera lights, the garment became nearly see-through. But Emily’s TikTok video truly showed what was underneath the thin layer of fabric.

The London-born entrepreneur has revealed in the past how she tests out sheer outfits under lights before going out so that she doesn’t have a total wardrobe malfunction. Emily posted an Instagram photo heading to a 2018 post-Emmy Awards party wearing a sheer black gown with a black bandeau top and high-waisted briefs underneath. Next to the snapshot she wrote, “Real friends take flash pics to see how sheer your dress is before you leave the house.”

Emily is no stranger to shrugging off past nip slips. She completely owned one on her Instagram page in August 2018 while having lunch in a plunging black top. The Inamorata swimwear founder simply blurred out her exposed nipple as not to violate the social media site’s no nudity policy and left the post up.