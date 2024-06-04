Shania Twain Laughs Off Embarrassing On Stage Gaffe Video

Shania Twain‘s great sense of humor came in handy when she had an embarrassing on stage gaffe during a recent concert at her Las Vegas residency, sharing the moment with fans via her Instagram page on Monday, June 3.

The “Still the One” singer, 58, was seen in a TikTok video taken by a fan while performing “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” She was holding a pink drumstick in one hand while singing into her microphone with the other. At one point, she got confused and put her drumstick up to her mouth and began singing into it.

Shania paused to say, “Oh my God!” about the error before cracking up, telling the audience, “That was hilarious,” as she bent over laughing. She carried on with the song, even putting the drumstick back up to her mouth in jest.

The Grammy winner posted the fan’s video to her Instagram page, along with the caption, “I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again.”

In the comments, one fan pointed out, “That shows she is really singing live,” to which another responded, “Love it! I’d rather this kind of funny mistake that a track skipping!! Lol!”

A follower added that the clip was “proof she isn’t lip syncing,” as one person responded, “EXACTLY. Especially when she put it up to her mouth, the second time her voice was still singing.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation

One of Shania’s fans recalled how she got out of another awkward on stage situation at a recent concert.

“I was front row on May 26th and there was a moment when she accidentally covered her face with the ends of her wig while putting on her cowboy hat. It was funny to hear her laugh while singing because she couldn’t see. One of the backup dancers fixed her hair while another carried her to the front of the stage,” the user wrote along with laughing emojis.

They added, “I love that she can laugh at things like that because mistakes happen and it makes the individual show unique, in my opinion.”

Shania kicked off her third Las Vegas residency on May 10 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Titled “Come On Over,” it features all of the Canada native’s greatest hits throughout her three-decade career. The residency runs through December 2024.

The “Any Man of Mine” songstress has had two prior Las Vegas residencies. Her first ran from 2012 through 2014 at Caesar’s Palace, while “Let’s Go!” took place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, running from December 2019 to June 2020.