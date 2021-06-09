Confidence is key! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler defended her body to social media trolls who insinuated that “gravity” was taking a negative toll on her breasts.

“You always have your arms up,” the Instagram commenter wrote to the 46-year-old on a photo of herself doing yoga. “Gravity must really suck after age 35.” After a few of the model’s fans came to her defense in the replies, Shanna stood up for herself. “My breasts are beautiful,” she wrote. “No shame in my game.”

“Hey now! I’m 35 in September,” one of the former Miss USA’s supporters responded to her with crying-laughing emojis. “I know,” Shanna told the follower. “J. Lo, Christie Brinkley, Cindy Crawford, Sandra Bullock … all awful bodies and bad boobs [because] [they’re] over 35. Such an ignorant young comment.”

Finally, the Wedding Singer actress signed off in the comments section with an introspective note. “I think everyone should feel their best, however that looks to her. I celebrate my body type, I just know how I would like to feel my best. However, the original comment was a woman shaming me saying because I’m over 35, I have saggy boobs. LOL.”

It’s clear the Rhode Island native is proud of her body no matter what. In June, she started an OnlyFans account where fans will be able to see a little more of her ~assets~ than they do on social media.

“I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have some fun,” the Meet the Barkers alum told Page Six on June 2. “I want to show all different facets of my life, so I’m going to be showing things from me doing yoga, taking people on set, cooking, all things that I like to do that’s fun and do it in a sexy, fun way.”

She also revealed she had been considering joining the site “for a really long time” before making her profile because of her background in risqué modeling. “I’m really staying true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with,” Shanna added. “I’m very comfortable with nudity. I always have been being a former Playmate, being in Maxim … I’m not trying to get crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m definitely willing to have some fun and make it a great experience for everybody.”

