At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us were forced to work remotely. These days, we’re past state-mandated quarantines, and most people are back in the office on a hybrid basis. A few years ago, we could get away with pairing work-approved shirts with pajama pants during Zoom meetings, which captured us from the waist up. Now that we’re commuting to work anywhere from two to four days a week, we must be more mindful about what we’re wearing.

Office-approved trousers are a great place to start. These pants fit comfortably and are versatile enough to be worn once you’re off the clock! With that in mind, we stumbled across Amazon’s bestselling women’s work pants. Best of all? They’re on sale for just $29!

Get the Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trousers for just $29 (originally $32) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Stretchy and elastic fabrics are at the core of these cozy pants. They come equipped with an elastic back waist, pleated front, zipper closure and two handy side pockets. The high-waist, wide-leg silhouette are two big draws for shoppers, who can’t get enough of how comfortable they are.

In terms of variety, these adorably chic pants come in 28 different shades. Buyers can snag them in traditional black, white and khaki hues in thick or thin styles. They’re even available in bright shades of pink and green and trendy pinstripes!

Since these pants are ideal for office wear, styling is easy and breezy. Leading a meeting? Team these pants with a collared blouse and ballet flats. They look fabulous paired with oversized sweaters or a blazer and fitted turtleneck too. The fun doesn’t have to stop there. For more casual office environments, you can pair these pants with a graphic T-shirt and thin sneakers, like the Adidas Sambas, for a street-style-approved aesthetic.

Satisfied customers have left detailed reviews documenting how much they liked the appearance, comfort and versatility of the pants. One plus-size shopper raved that the trousers are “very versatile,” and “can be dressed up or worn casual.” The shopper was impressed with the elastic on the back and the comfort it provides. “I’m mid-heavy and these do an amazing job at hiding my tummy. They don’t pull. They don’t tug at the crotch. They’re flowy and fitted in the rich places,” the shopper added.

“These are PERFECT in the thick option. I will be buying several more,” another buyer, who provided pictures in their review, noted. “The lighting doesn’t do it justice but the emerald green color is nice and dark.”

These trousers are number one for good reason. Along with delivering top-notch quality and comfort, they’re on sale for just $29! You can’t beat that, so shop now while your size is still available.

