After her dramatic withdrawal from both the team and individual all-around Olympic gymnastics competition in order to prioritize her mental health, Simone Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens is letting her know he is “always there” for the four-time gold medalist.

The 26-year-old Houston Texans star penned a heartfelt Instagram message on July 29, along with photos of the happy couple. “Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage are unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB,” Jonathan began.

He continued, “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that. I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

Simone and Jonathan began dating in March 2020 and are total couple’s goals. Their Instagram accounts are filled with photos of each other and captions of love and support. The NFL player gushed over Simone taking home her seventh national women’s all-around U.S. gymnastics title on June 7.

“What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love and be the best at that! I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby,” he gushed.

Courtesy of Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Simone wrote in the comments, “I love you so much. I’m so happy you got to come watch while in the middle of OTA’s. You a real one,” referring to how he took a break from the Texans’ Organized Team Activities to watch her compete.

The Olympic veteran was highly favored to take home gold again in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games. But after a rough vault during the team all-around competition on July 27, she took herself out of the contention. The U.S. team still finished with a silver medal, and Simone cited her mental well-being as the reason behind her decision to remove herself from competing.

“Once I came out here [to compete], I was like, ‘No, mental is not there, so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,'” she told the press following the medal ceremony.

The following day, Simone withdrew from the individual all-around competition “in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on June 28. It added, “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Simone thanked her fans for their understanding later that evening in an Instagram post, writing, “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed before.”