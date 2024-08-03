Simone Biles Laughs About the Result of Her Baby Botox

Simone Biles revealed that she received some “baby botox” for her 27th birthday, but it’s something she doesn’t plan on doing again. The gold medal winner laughed about the results of her procedure during a “Get Ready With Me” video she posted to TikTok.

“For my 27th birthday, I got botox, like baby botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it so I haven’t got it again,” Simone said in the video posted on Friday, August 2. “Mind you, that was back in March, but it’s because I would be standing at practice and my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this.”

The Olympic gymnast then pulled at her eyebrow with her finger to give viewers an idea of what she dealt with after getting botox.

“Then Zoe would be like, ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s doing it again!’ I’m like, ‘I feel it,’ but I couldn’t get it back down. It would go back down in like 20 seconds, and it would randomly do that,” Simone continued. “I have no idea, but now, I can do all the facials. So, not doing that again.”

The Ohio native also touched on how she hasn’t “done much around the Olympic village,” and explained that it was, in part, due to her anxiety.

“It’s because the first day I got here and got to the cafeteria, a lot of people were asking me for photos, like nonstop,” Simone explained. “Whenever I sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking, and I couldn’t stop shaking.”

Simone described the experience as “overwhelming” and said that she had only gone back to the cafeteria once since that first night.

The athlete has been open about prioritizing her mental health since she left the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. ​​(The event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Simone later revealed she was suffering from the “twisties.” The phenomenon causes a gymnast to lose their understanding of where they are in the air and puts them at risk of injury when they land.

On Wednesday, July 31, Simone appeared as a guest on Hoda Kotb’s podcast, “Making Space With Hoda Kotb,” and she explained how therapy had helped her heal over the past three years.

“I’ve always tried to stay authentic to myself, so I feel like the new me, I’m a little bit older, more mature, so just being unapologetically me,” Simone told Hoda, 59. “I feel a lot more free, especially going to therapy and doing those sessions so that physically and mentally I feel better, and I know that’s an important part of my routine. So just staying on top of that, it lightens the load a lot.”

She continued, “I think, before, I was pushing down my trauma, and now I’ve learned to speak on it and kind of release that. So that’s really helped me, and that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing today.”

Simone went on to add that people “used to think of therapy as a weakness,” but now she sees it as a “strength.”

“And if there’s somebody that can help me deal with what I’m going through, then that’s what I need to do. And now it’s a daily part of my routine,” Simone concluded.