Rachpoot/MEGA

When it comes to celebrities who place a huge emphasis on health and fitness, Sofia Richie definitely tops the list. The 21-year-old is constantly hitting the gym and eating clean … save for the occasional plate of pasta, of course.

On Tuesday, February 4, Sofia was spotted leaving a hot pilates class in West Hollywood, along with Kate Moss’ little sister, Lottie Moss. The pair looked refreshed (and sweaty!) as they walked out of their session. Oh, by the way, even makeup-free and flushed, Sofia is a total stunner.

Rachpoot/MEGA

Scott Disick’s girlfriend wore a gray sports bra and matching leggings, as well as a pair of Givenchy slides. If you’re looking to snag a pair for yourself, they cost a cool $295.00. OK, back to Sofia’s fitness routine!

Basically, the model is seriously dedicated to maintaining her killer figure. “Sofia works hard at keeping her amazing body in shape,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in November. “Even when she’s on vacation, she squeezes in a couple of sessions at the gym.”

More often than not, Sofia’s workouts are a lot more intense than hot pilates. In fact, her go-to exercise spot is the Dogpound in L.A. Founded by Kirk Meyers, Dogpound’s clients include Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio and many more.

The last time Sofia was there, she captioned a video of herself with “PAIN.” Needless to say, this isn’t a facility for beginners. However, the California native has shared some at-home workouts in the past. In August 2019, Sofia showed off her “Sunday Morning” sweat session on social media.

Rachpoot/MEGA

Sofia engaged in some tricep dips, but instead of using a bench — as most people do — she used her good friend Yris Palmer for support … physical, not moral! While Sofia did her thing, Yris simultaneously focused on her core by doing a wall sit. You know what they say: Teamwork makes the dream work.

Keep slaying, Sofia!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!