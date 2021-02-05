Living her best life. Sofia Richie was photographed leaving a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu with a mystery man on Thursday, February 4. The pictures of the model and her unidentified suitor come less than a week after Sofia was spotted kissing a separate mystery man in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, January 31.

According to Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was packing on the PDA with Israeli billionaire Gil Ofer. Sofia wore a tiny cheetah print bikini on the beach while she and her new flame sunbathed with friends. Prior to these outings, the up-and-coming actress had a short-lived romance with Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton following her breakup from boyfriend Scott Disick in August 2020.

Sofia and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, dated on-and-off for nearly three years before ultimately calling it quits. Lionel Richie‘s daughter felt their relationship “was getting to be very serious with a lot of responsibility,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” the insider noted, adding that the Frankies Bikinis collaborator didn’t want to “be a stepmom” to Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Additionally, “taking care of Scott through his issues” put a strain on their romance, the source said. In April 2020, the Talentless founder checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to treat emotional issues related to the back-to-back deaths of his parents.

Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, died in January 2014. After less than a week in treatment, the New York native returned to Los Angeles. Shortly thereafter, he and Sofia split for the first time. Despite a brief reconciliation in July, it’s clear the former flames have moved on for good.

Since then, Sofia and the Talentless founder have unfollowed each other on social media. Moreover, Scott is dating 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

