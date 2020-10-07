Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Unbothered, table for one! Sofia Richie snapped a super sexy selfie amid rumors that her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick is dating model Bella Banos. “Daily greens,” the up-and-coming actress, 22, captioned the photo on Tuesday, October 6.

In the sultry picture, Sofia rocked a light green blouse paired with olive green pants. To add a little ~heat~ to the look, the California native unbuttoned her shirt completely, leaving it tied at the bottom. Of course, Sofia’s glam was top-notch. Lionel Richie‘s daughter styled her blonde hair in big, voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face. For makeup, Sofia went with a dewy, natural face.

Even if Scott and Sofia no longer follow each other on Instagram, we sure do hope he comes across this thirst trap. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, unfollowed his former flame over the summer. However, Sofia ditched Scott on the ‘Gram just days after he was photographed on a date with Bella. The Talentless founder and the 24-year-old model stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Thursday, October 1.

Scott and Bella dated prior to his relationship with Sofia. The Flip It Like Disick producer and influencer first sparked romance rumors in early 2017 after taking a trip to Costa Rica together. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level,” Bella told In Touch at the time. “We’re super connected.”

While it’s unclear when things between Scott and Bella fizzled out, by May of that year, the father of three — who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian — was spotted flirting with Sofia during a trip to the Cannes Film Festival. Four months later, they were official!

Throughout their nearly three-year courtship, Scott and Sofia called it quits a number of times. That said, in mid-August, the pair split for good. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come.”

