Just because you can’t frequent bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean you can’t get creative in the kitchen! On Sunday, April 5, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story to show off her mom Diane Alexander’s “famous salad.”

The delicious-looking snapshot featured a bowl of mixed greens, avocado and grilled chicken. The salad also appeared to be nicely dressed in what we assume was a homemade dressing. We’re going to need that recipe ASAP, please and thank you.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

As it happens, this is hardly the first time Sofia, 21, has shared one of her mother’s meals on social media. In fact, the up-and-coming actress and former dancer, 52, have a close bond.

“She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” Diane exclusively told Life & Style. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

Additionally, Diane has only positive things to say about Sofia’s longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick. “I love him!” she gushed. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy.”

Beyond that, Lionel Richie’s ex-wife thinks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, is a terrific father to his three children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.“He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that,” Diane assured. “He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

As for how Diane feels about the rest of the Kar-Jenner bunch? “They are great people, they are sweet, they’re hard-working, who doesn’t want a family that tight?” she expressed. “What’s the negative? I have nothing bad to ever say about them.”

Perhaps when this outbreak is over, Diane can head over to Kris Jenner’s house and make some salad for the whole crew.

