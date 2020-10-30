Lookin’ good, mama! Sophie Turner showed off her incredible post-baby body just two months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Willa, whom she shares with husband Joe Jonas.

“Couldn’t have said it better myself,” the 24-year-old captioned a mirror selfie flaunting her tiny waist while hanging out in a lavish bathroom space.

Instagram

Life & Style confirmed the Game of Thrones star and her husband, 31, welcomed their baby girl on July 27. The longtime loves, who started dating in 2016, were “adapting well to being first-time parents” in the days following Willa’s birth, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in July. “They haven’t been getting much sleep but know it’s all part of the process.”

Needless to say, the pair are “totally obsessed with their new bundle of joy” and “can’t stop doting” on their newborn baby girl, the source added. The Jonas Brothers star is a very “hands-on dad” as well. “[Joe] is doing everything he can to help out,” the insider gushed. “When Sophie wants to rest up, he’ll look after the baby.”

The U.K. native opted to keep a low profile on social media during her pregnancy and didn’t post any photos of herself or her baby bump during the nine-month journey. However, Sophie was spotted on several outings with the musician after Life & Style confirmed her pregnancy in February 2020 — and her sweet baby bump was on full display during those excursions.

“Sophie can’t wait to become a first-time mom, and Joe is just as excited about the arrival!” a separate insider gushed about the couple after their pregnancy was revealed. “It’s not exactly easy being pregnant during a pandemic, but they try to get out of the house at least once a day to get some fresh air or go for a walk — obviously they take precautions and wear a mask.”

Baby Willa is the third Jonas baby. Joe’s big brother Kevin Jonas welcomed his first child, daughter Alina, with wife Danielle Jonas in 2014. The longtime loves had their second daughter, Valentina, in 2016. “The whole family is thrilled for [Joe and Sophie],” the source raved.

It’s clear the first-time mama is loving life right now!