Sophie Turner just went Insta official with her aristocrat boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson. That’s not the only thing the Game of Thrones alum is celebrating.

Days earlier, the 28-year-old finalized her divorce from Joe Jonas, 35, and a source says she’s very happy with the results. “Joe went into this divorce with a lot of swagger,” says the insider. “He was very loud about how he was going to come out on top. But word is, things have gone the other way and Sophie has gotten everything she thought was fair and more.”

The pair were locked in contentious custody battles over daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with Sophie alleging last year that Joe withheld the kids’ passports to keep them from traveling to her native U.K.

“She didn’t roll over to any of his bullying,” says the insider. “And now, she plans on celebrating this win.”