Sophie Turner tagged her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, in a social media photo dump with a caption about sex amid her divorce from ex Joe Jonas.

“Sun, sex and suspicious parents,” Sophie, 28, captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, July 1. The post included snapshots of the Game of Thrones alum spending time with friends, as well as photos from Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium in England.

While Perry, 29, didn’t appear in any of the photos, Sophie tagged him in the final slide. The photo showed her smiling as she sat on a picnic blanket in a field of flowers.

Sophie and Perry were first romantically linked in October 2023 when they were seen kissing in France. The pair continued to pack on the PDA again in December 2023 when they held hands and shared plenty of kisses during a walk in London.

Meanwhile, they took a major step in their relationship in January when Sophie made their romance Instagram official. She shared several photos of their ski getaway, including one snapshot of her leaning into Perry at the top of a mountain.

The Do Revenge actress sparked dating rumors with Perry less than two months after she and Joe, 34, split. The “Lovebug” singer filed for divorce in Miami on September 5, 2023, citing that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The former couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months.

Sophie and Joe broke their silence one day after the filing by sharing a joint statement. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they said at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While their split initially seemed amicable, it was revealed amid their custody battle that Sophie wanted to move back to England. According to the paperwork, she and Joe had been looking for homes there ​and planned to make England their home base before they called it quits.

Courtesy of Sophie Turner/Instagram

They eventually came to a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” they shared at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Sophie and Joe were initially private about their split, though she opened up about the divorce while speaking to British Vogue in May.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” the Dark Phoenix actress said. ​”And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, [my lawyer] reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”