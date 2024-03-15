Six months after their split, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already serious about their new partners — and they don’t care who knows it! “They seem to have a competition going on,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Indeed, just weeks after Joe was seen on a ski trip with former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree, Sophie went skiing with her beau, British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The next month, Sophie, 28, and Peregrine, 29, posed for pics at their first public outing, while Stormi, 33, joined Joe, 34, in Australia for Jonas Brothers tour dates.

“Sophie’s telling friends she’s in love,” says the source, adding that Joe, who’s battled his ex over daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 20 months, has “relaxed” since he started dating Stormi. “Joe’s keen on getting the divorce sorted out. He would like to get to the altar first, no doubt about it.”