Sophie Turner has taken a major step in her relationship with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, making ​their relationship Instagram official by sharing photos of the couple on a ski getaway on Monday, January 29.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, didn’t show her face, ​wearing a ski helmet and goggles along with a blue and white checkered snowsuit as she leaned in to “Perry” – as he’s known to friends – at the top of a mountain. The British aristocrat, 29, smiled brightly as the duo posed with another couple with whom they were vacationing.

Sophie tagged Perry in another photo as they rode a chairlift up the mountain and she playfully flashed her middle finger at the camera, although it was a selfie taken by her friend.

Courtesy of Sophie Turner/Instagram

Perry seems to have had a steamy time with Sophie, as she was wearing a green thong bikini while sitting at the end of a private indoor pool with the snowy landscape outside the window in her final photo.

Courtesy of Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie and Perry were first photographed kissing in France on October 28, 2023, less than two months after her split from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage.

The duo was spotted packing on the PDA again on December 8, 2023, while on a walk in London that included hand holding, hugging and plenty of kisses. The following weekend, Sophie and Perry joined friends for a hunting trip with friends at Blenheim Palace in Oxford, where she appeared in an Instagram Stories photo with Perry and the group.

The Dark Phoenix star’s new beau couldn’t be more opposite of pop star Joe, 34. Perry is the heir to the 20,000-acre Cowdray estate in West Sussex, England, and will become the Fifth Viscount Cowdray upon his father’s death.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami on September 5, 2023, citing in court paperwork that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The former couple share two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months.

One day after the divorce filing, the former couple shared a joint Instagram statement reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

It was later revealed in their brief custody battle that Sophie had wished to move back to England and make her native country the family’s permanent home, and that she and Joe had been looking for homes there ​before the split.

On October 10, 2023, the exes revealed that they came to a temporary custody agreement. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” they shared. “We look forward to being great coparents.”