Joe Jonas is getting his flirt on with Demi Moore, but Life & Style’s insiders don’t rate the boy bander’s chances of matching her very high standards romantically – as he goes all out to try and land her at all costs. A source exclusively says, “He’s convinced they really clicked in Cannes and is on this mission to convince her to give him a shot.”

“[Joe has] been texting her non-stop since and asking when they can hang out again. He’s even saying she’s inspired him to write a song for her, it’s all very over the top,” the insider reveals.

Demi, 61, and Joe, 34, who is 26 years his junior, were first spotted together in South France during the Cannes Film Festival in May. Page Six shared photographs of the pair’s outing the following month and meanwhile, Joe ended things with ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree.

So, how does Demi feel about the former Disney star’s feelings toward her? According to the source, the Ghost star is “flattered.”

“It’s a huge compliment, so she isn’t exactly shutting him down but she’s not jumping at it either. She’s saying they’re better off as friends because she’s looking for something more long-term and serious, not just another fling with a younger man,” the insider continues. “She jokes she’s been there, done that and got the T-shirt! It hasn’t put Joe off though, if anything he’s coming on stronger because he sees it as a challenge that he wants to win.”

Although Demi is a “very flirtatious person” and “loves attention,” the insider says, “anyone that knows them both it’s pretty hard to imagine her actually giving him a shot, she’s just way out of his league, and so much more experienced, she’d eat him for breakfast.”

That said, a separate source exclusively tells Life & Style that “Joe insists they’re just friends.”

Days after photos of the Charlie’s Angels actress and “Cake By the Ocean” singer circulated the internet, a separate source explained why “building a friendship makes sense” for them.

“Joe is finding his groove as a single dad and pretty much fully recovered from the roller-coaster ride of his marriage and his divorce from Sophie Turner,” the source exclusively told Life & Style in June. “He’s in rebuilding mode and not leaning as much on his brothers as he was a year ago. He’s his own man again, and Demi certainly can see that, and on her own level, relate to that.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5, 2023, after four years of marriage. They have yet to reach a settlement in their divorce.

The middle Jonas brother has been active on the dating scene since his separation from the Game of Thrones, 28, star. In fact, Demi wasn’t the only beauty whom Joe spent time with on his European vacation.

On June 10, Joe was photographed having a cozy beach day with Laila Abdallah in Athens, Greece. The pair were affectionate through their constant physical touch while floating in the water and lying in the sun.

MEGA

Neither of the two have publicly addressed the status of their romance.