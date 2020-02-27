When it comes to style, Sophie Turner doesn’t have to try too hard. The pregnant 24-year-old was spotted rockin’ a flowy plaid dress while out and about with husband, Joe Jonas, on Wednesday, February 26.

Considering Sophie hasn’t opened up about expecting baby No. 1 with her hubby, 30, which was announced on February 12, she may be keeping it low-key. That would explain her recent outfits, which all seem to hide her growing baby bump.

Nonetheless, the mom-to-be is excited for this new chapter that awaits her. “Joe and Sophie are overjoyed about the pregnancy and can’t wait to become parents,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style.

Thanks to Joe’s love and support, the pregnancy has gone smoothly so far. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease. He’s very caring like that,” the insider added.

The singer is doing everything in his power to make sure Sophie feels like true royalty. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the source divulged.

Inevitably, they make a great team. Sophie is making their bundle of joy her main focus, while Joe plans to travel back and forth to see her as much as he can while he’s away due to the Jonas Brothers‘ Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in April. “Fortunately, Sophie can pretty much pick and choose her roles right now, so she’s cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby’s arrival,” another source exclusively dished to Life & Style. The dad-to-be “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy.”

For now, though, they seem to be inseparable. On February 25, the dynamic duo were spotted out together walking their pups. Based on how great they are with their dogs, we’re sure they’re going to make amazing parents!

