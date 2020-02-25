From being dog parents to having a baby of their own! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted rockin’ casual outfits as they took their pups out for a walk on Tuesday, February 25 in Studio City, California.

Their low-key outing came weeks after news broke that the couple are expecting their first child. By the looks of it, the singer, 30, and the actress, 24, are soaking up all the time they have together before Joe joins the rest of the Jonas Brothers to kick off their month-long Las Vegas residency in April.

There’s no need to worry, though. Joe plans to travel back and forth to see his wife as much as he can. Joe “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style.

On the bright side, Sophie has some free time, which gives her the opportunity to make the pregnancy her main focus. “Fortunately, Sophie can pretty much pick and choose her roles right now so she’s cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby’s arrival,” the insider added.

The best part of the pregnancy so far is how supportive Joe is. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. “He’s very caring like that.”

Joe might as well take the best husband award because he’s constantly making sure Sophie feels like her best self. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the second source added.

While Sophie’s due date remains unknown, the parents-to-be are already doing everything they can to prepare for their bundle of joy’s arrival. “Joe and Sophie have recently splashed out on a beautiful mansion in Encino, which they’re making baby-friendly in time for the arrival of their bundle of joy and are already designing the nursery.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Joe and Sophie out and about.