Stassi Schroeder Joins Vanderpump Villa, Stars in Stassi Says

It’s been four years without Stassi Schroeder on reality TV, but the former Vanderpump Rules star revealed two big projects that are in the works. Not only will Stassi appear in Vanderpump Villa season 2, but she is also set to star in an upcoming docuseries titled Stassi Says.

Lisa Vanderpump shared a video via Instagram on Friday, August 9, teasing the second season of the reality Hulu series while she reintroduced a familiar face.

“Well, hello there. I want to welcome you back to Vanderpump Villa season two. Now, I am sitting here and I’m thinking, what should I put on the menu? Any ideas?” Lisa asked as the camera panned to Stassi.

“Lisa, obviously go cheese balls,” the You Can’t Have It All author said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum replied, “Excellent idea. Cheers. Welcome back, darling.”

Stassi, 36, also announced her new gig on Vanderpump Villa by posing with her fellow queen and former boss at SUR.

“You know I’m walking around these halls pretending to be European royalty #vanderpumpvilla,” Stassi captioned her Instagram post.

At the same time, Deadline shared Stassi’s second upcoming TV role and announced that she’s set to star in her own Hulu docuseries, Stassi Says.

“Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical, and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat,” the series’ logline reads, per the outlet.

Stassi collaborated with former Vanderpump Rules producers ​​Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld and the trio created the show, which they will now executive produce alongside Scout Productions.

The self-titled podcast host shared the article via Instagram, where she was congratulated by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Summer House alum Hannah Berner.

“F–k yes,” Lala, 33, commented, while Hannah, 32, gushed, “A woman in the arts!!!!”

Stassi was a part of the OG cast of Vanderpump Rules and arguably put the series on the map. From her tumultuous relationships to chaotic birthdays and midnight skinny dipping sessions, Stassi gave fans exactly what they wanted.

Her time on the show came to an end when she was fired in 2020 alongside Kristen Doute for racist actions toward costar Faith Stowers.

“Throughout this whole thing, I’ve recognized I’ve never felt that I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart but I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist,” Stassi said during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show that September. “I wasn’t. And that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

After stepping away from the cameras, Stassi and husband Beau Clark secretly tied the knot in October 2020 before welcoming their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021. The couple got married in Italy the following May and their son, Messer, joined the family in September 2023.

“I think no one properly warned me that going from one to two is harder than going from zero to one. Because now it’s like me and my husband are just like … one of them’s on the other,” Stassi told PEOPLE in June. “So, there’s less time for us to just be adults. But we’re getting to the point where we fully have the hang of things. So life gets easier every day.”