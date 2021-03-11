Reflecting on the hard times. Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder revealed she saw herself potentially spiraling into alcohol abuse following her firing from the Bravo series due to past racist behavior — but her pregnancy helped her overcome the urge to self-sabotage.

“A lot of people think going through a hard time while you’re pregnant, it’s like, ‘Oh man, that sucks.’ I think [it] made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time,” the 32-year-old revealed in a preview clip for her new “The Good, The Bad, The Baby” podcast with husband Beau Clark. “If I wasn’t pregnant, I think I probably would have just like gone to alcoholism, Xanax, all of these unhealthy things.”

She continued, “I would have lashed out … dark passenger-ed. And I think our baby 100 percent saved me.”

The first-time mother announced her pregnancy in June 2020, just days after it was revealed she — along with costars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — was fired from the series that made her a household name. She also lost her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, around the same time.

The New Orleans native was let go from the show for a previous incident in which she exhibited racist behavior toward another costar, Faith Stowers, who was the only Black cast member on season 4. The former SURver called for Stassi’s firing, as well as Kristen’s, after they reported her to the police several times for a robbery she didn’t commit years prior.

The four fired cast members have since issued apologies for their actions. Stassi now claims that her pregnancy kept her “so positive all the time” and “put things into perspective” amid the massive changes in her life.

Courtesy Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

“When I look back on this past year, to me it’s filled with so much more happiness and thankfulness and gratitude than sadness,” she added during the sneak peek clip. “Because when I have the f—king greatest gift I’ve ever been given, it just put things into perspective.”

Stassi gave birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021. The former reality star and her man wed four months prior in September 2020 amid a secret ceremony. The happy couple originally planned a destination wedding in Italy but had to cancel the nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.