Um, Yes! Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals What She and Kylie Jenner Want to Do When Stormi Turns 16

Get this: Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (a.k.a. “Stassie”) revealed what the dynamic duo plan on doing when the KUWTK star’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turns 16. Yes, you read that right — the Kar-Jenner kid’s Sweet 16 plans are already on lock.

It all started when the 22-year-old and friends Victoria and Sofia Villarroel mused about what their guilty pleasures were during a Q&A video posted to Stassie’s YouTube channel. “I don’t know, my guilty pleasure is, like, Vampire Diaries. I’ve rewatched it, like, 700 times,” the blonde beauty gushed on March 24.

But it isn’t just that one particular piece of vampire content that has Stas thriving. “I love Twilight, but I haven’t watched Twilight in, like, a couple years,” she explained further. “And I want to wait until I really don’t remember anything that happens.”

In fact, she and the makeup mogul apparently love the movie quite a bit. “Me and Kylie were talking about it,” she added. “When Stormi’s 16, we’re going to watch Twilight again for the first time and rewatch it with her.” Talk about an adorable mommy-daughter moment, y’all!

It’s no surprise to see the Instagram influencer gushing over her love for her BFF’s 2-year-old daughter. In fact, she can often be seen playing with and snapping photos of the toddler while hanging out with Kylie. Plus, the billionaire babe really loves highlighting the connection her close pal and child share.

On March 4, Ky snagged the sweetest video of the voluptuous model playfully dancing with the tiny tot during a behind-the-scenes moment at one of the brunette beauty’s photo shoots. The proud mama revealed she’s trying to be cognizant of the social media attention she gives her baby girl.

“Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Let’s just hope we get a glimpse of this 16th birthday bash.