Auntie time! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest video clip of her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou playing with her daughter, Stormi Webster, on her Instagram Stories on March 4 — and needless to say, we can’t get enough of the sweet bond the makeup mogul‘s daughter has with her closest pals.

In the cute snippet, Stassie, 22, can be seen bouncing the 2-year-old up and down in her arms playfully while rocking a grey sweatsuit. Stormi was smiling up a ~storm~, too, so it seems as though she loved being smothered with love by her mama’s friend. Kylie, 22, definitely adored the sweet moment as well, adding two big heart-eyed emojis to the video post.

It was really adorable to see the proud mama taking her child to set for a photo shoot after bringing her along for the ride on an epic tropical vacation to the Bahamas over the weekend of February 28. But she wasn’t the only cute kid on the island, y’all. Kylie’s pal Yris Palmer brought her young daughter, Ayla, on the trip, too. Plus, the mommy-daughter duos were also joined by Stassie, photographer Amber Asaly and Ky’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel.

Clearly, the KUWTK starlet is all about giving her daughter the coolest and best life she can. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the tiny tot gets pretty much anything she wants. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the source gushed in December 2019. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

After all, the sky is truly the limit for the bombshell and her little girl — including some more possible vacation spots. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” the insider continued. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within Cali and in other states and countries. She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

It looks like this dynamic duo is going to be tight for life, y’all!