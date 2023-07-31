Stormi Webster was already a star, but now, she’s a rapper! The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a brief cameo in her dad’s song “Thank God” from his latest album, Utopia.

In one verse of his track, Travis, 32, raps, “Storm’s a minor, but you know she’s livin’ major.” Shortly afterward, the 5-year-old is heard replying, “That’s right, Daddy.” Stormi has witnessed her dad thriving in his music career, accompanying him on tour in the past. She also attended his solo concert in London in August 2022.

Although this was Stormi’s first musical feature, she has made a few appearances on The Kardashians alongside her mother. During a season 3 episode that aired in June, viewers watched Kylie bring her daughter to London’s infamous luxury department store, Harrods, to see the full display of Kylie Cosmetics, learning in real time just how influential her parents are.

“It means so much to me that my daughter — she could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world,” Kylie noted during a confessional. In addition to Stormi, Kylie, 25, and Travis share son Aire Webster.

Though Kylie and Travis ended their on-again, off-again relationship in late 2022, the exes have remained dedicated coparents for both of their children. On June 7, the reality TV star and the “Goosebumps” rapper reunited to celebrate Stormi’s pre-kindergarten graduation.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

“My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” Kylie captioned an Instagram photo that day, featuring her kneeling down to hug Stormi, who has grown up in the public eye in front of the cameras.

Stormi has had a busy year. After her 17-month-old baby brother was born, Stormi had to adjust to the big sister lifestyle. However, she effortlessly embraced the job. An insider previously told Life & Style that Stormi is “absolutely obsessed and incredibly protective over [Aire].”

“You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him,” the source added shortly after Kylie gave birth to her son in February 2022. Since Stormi and Aire’s birthdays are just one day apart, Kylie wasted no time celebrating both her kids’ special days earlier this year. For Stormi’s birthday, Kylie posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on February 1.

“I gave you the gift of life, and life gave me the gift of you,” Kylie captioned an Instagram post that day, featuring various snaps of Stormi over the years. “The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. [Five] years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, Storm girl.”

The next day, Kylie shared a heartfelt video montage that included clips of Aire. Some clips featured his first days as a newborn with both his mom and his sister visiting the beach and hanging out by the pool together.

“AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on February 2. “You complete us, my angle. Mommy loves you. Happy [first] birthday. My God always bless you.”