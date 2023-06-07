Growing girl! Kylie Jenner is a proud momma because her daughter, Stormi Webster, graduated ​pre-kindergarten on Wednesday, June 7.

“My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the precious mother-daughter duo.

Stormi looked angelic in a white, lace dress with a high neckline and wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, on the other hand, donned light-wash jeans, a white T-shirt and a black blazer.

Kylie also gifted her eldest child a mini bouquet of pastel roses in celebration of her accomplishment.

Close friends of the A-list family like Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Jen Atkin and Malika Haqq shared how proud they were of Stormi in the comments section, while others couldn’t believe how fast she’s growing up.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

“Celebrity babies grow up every 3 to 5 business days,” one fan joked, as a second person wrote, “OMG, I feel so old. Congrats Stormi baby.”

Fans have been obsessed with Stormi, whom Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott, ever since they revealed her birth with the heartwarming YouTube video titled “To Our Daughter” in February 2018.

The pair welcomed their son, Aire Webster, four years later, just one day after Stormi’s birthday.

Days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her youngest child, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Stormi was a “natural” big sister to her brother.

“She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider gushed. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him.”

Before Aire’s birth, a different source told Life & Style that Stormi was so excited to have a sibling.

“Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” the insider said in April 2021, the same month multiple sources confirmed Kylie’s second pregnancy to Life & Style.

Since the famous siblings practically share the same birthday, Kylie threw her kids the most epic conjoined birthday party in February ​2023. The beauty mogul decked out her Los Angeles home in racecar decor and rainbow-colored balloons for the big day, however, “Lovey” Kris Jenner definitely wrote the best tribute for Stormi’s fifth birthday.

“Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older. We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl,” Kris wrote via Instagram on February 1 alongside snapshots with her granddaughter. “I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you!”