Long-list twins … ? The Kardashian-Jenner women, including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, may be some of the most famous and beautiful people in the world, but as it happens, they also have look-alikes.

Take Kylie and Too Hot to Handle‘s Holly Scarfone, for example. The mother of two, who shares kids Stormi and Wolf with boyfriend Travis Scott, and the reality TV star, who’s romantically linked to Scott Disick, bear a striking resemblance.

So much so, fans have accused Holly of “copying” Kylie. However, during a March 2022 TikTok Live, the Netflix personality shut down any comparisons to the E! alum. “At the end of the day, I’m Holly, I’m not Kylie,” Holly told followers in a clip obtained by @notskinnybutnotfat on Instagram. “But she’s amazing. She’s a cool girl, but at the end of the day, come on … I’m my own human.”

In addition to Holly, Kanye “Ye” West‘s new flame, Chaney Jones, could easily pass for Kim’s sister. During a February 2022 interview with Vogue, the KKW Beauty founder, who has since moved on with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, revealed how she feels about her look-alikes, a.k.a. “Kimitators.”

“I don’t know if I would ever say, ‘Oh my God, this person looks like me.’ I think if someone has dark hair and tan skin people are going to say, ‘Oh, that looks like Kim.’ And that’s not fair, because there are so many people who are just themselves,” Kim expressed.

Kylie and Kim aren’t the only members of the famous family with doppelgängers. In fact, longtime influencer Alissa Violet is often compared to Kendall, as is Georgian model Teona Chachua.

“As soon as I started my videos and posting pictures, people started commenting saying that I look like her,” Teona told The U.S. Sun in 2020. “It is nice when you get compared to someone as beautiful as she is. Sometimes people double take when they look at me in the street and sometimes even say, ‘Oh my God, you look like Kendall.'”

