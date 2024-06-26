Summer House's Danielle Talks AirSculpt Transformation

To most fans, Summer House star Danielle Olivera seems like the picture of confidence, but the reality TV star exclusively tells Life & Style that she’s ​had to overcome insecurities about her body.

“I had a massive insecurity about my arms, basically since college,” Danielle, 35, admits. “Being on reality TV doesn’t help at all.”

Despite her efforts to focus her workouts on her arms, Danielle says she still felt self conscious. That’s why she opted for AirSculpt treatments.

“I’m 35 and some parts of my body are just not changing or doing what they once used to. So, [AirSculpt] just seemed like the best fit for me, especially because I have been thinking about my arms for so long, and it was just the right fit,” the reality TV star explains.

Danielle says the AirSculpt transformation gave her the confidence boost she needed.

“I’m feeling way more confident,” the Bravolebrity tells Life & Style. “I’m definitely wearing a lot more things that I wasn’t wearing before AirSculpt. So, that’s really great. I think psychologically, the confidence is there a lot more and just like being comfortable in my own skin, which sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.”

Which Real Housewives Star Would Be the Best Fit to Join Summer House?

During Summer House season 8, fans saw Danielle launch her fashion app, Donne. (The mobile app helps users with daily fashion necessities. Think Cher’s closet from Clueless for 2024.) However, during the reunion, Danielle discovered her fellow housemate Paige DeSorbo had poked fun at her ​for being a CEO during her confessionals. The New York native previously admitted to Life & Style that Paige’s comments affected her.

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

“Obviously, there was a lot of tension around that, and I did want to speak my piece, but there was an argumentative style that you can’t get your point too much across,” Danielle explained. “I could have handled it better, but it was just so upsetting.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to discredit someone even if you think it’s funny,” the Summer House star continued, referencing Paige’s quips that elicited laughs from viewers. “She is funny. I’m not going to knock her for anything like that. She’s a very funny person and very successful in her own right, but we can all be successful and support each other. I just didn’t feel that from her.”

Despite her knack for entrepreneurial endeavors, Danielle said she doesn’t think anyone actually goes to “CEO school.”

“You just kind of take the plunge, you risk it all, and you hope it works out and you do the best that you can for yourself and your team and the people that are using your product,” she said. “That’s what I believe I’m doing. I’m a founder and CEO. Sorry you don’t like to hear it.”

However, on Tuesday, June 25, Danielle announced the “heartbreaking” decision to leave Summer House after eight seasons.

“Obviously, this decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought,” Danielle wrote via Instagram. “Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut. If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity. The network, production, my cast, and especially all of you deserve that.”