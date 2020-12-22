Not-So-Amicable Exes! Breaking Down Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne's Drama

Say it ain’t so! Exes Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne have been throwing shade at each other all over social media. From Twitter to Instagram to TikTok, it’s clear the former flames have some serious beef. Question is, why are Tana and Bella fighting to begin with? After all, the popular YouTuber and the former Disney Channel actress dated for over a year before amicably calling it quits and remaining good friends.

“I love her forever, don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t really wanna talk on it. There’s no negativity at all,” Tana, 22, tweeted after Bella, 23, confirmed their split in February 2019. Sadly, that no longer seems to be the case! Keep reading to learn more about the pair’s drama.

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

Why are Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne fighting?

If you’ve been following Tana and Bella for a long time, then you already know both the Midnight Sun actress and the former MTV reality star are popular creators on OnlyFans. Tana joined the NSFW platform in May 2020, while Bella joined in August.

“Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool,” Bella posted to her Instagram Story on December 13. “Legit everyone in my news feed following in my footsteps, but when I was getting heat, y’all were scared.”

On December 17, Tana seemingly responded on Twitter with, “[OK], I’m done promoting my OnlyFans for the day. No, I’m not gonna claim I was the first celeb to do it either hahahahahahaha.” From there, things only got more intense!

What did Bella Thorne post about Tana Mongeau on TikTok?

After Tana’s response to Bella started to make headlines, the Famous in Love alum posted a pretty pointed video on TikTok. In the clip, Bella wore a robe and Chanel glasses while pretending to read something on her phone.

“When she thinks she’s a celebrity,” a text bubble above her head read, along with a facepalm emoji. After spitting out her water and laughing, Bella said, “Am I reading this right? Hold on … you are funny. No, no, she’s funny.” Moreover, the Florida native captioned her post, “I must be lit as a [Christmas] tree for a MF to feel like they celebrity after f–king with me.”

Last but certainly not least, Bella chose to use her new single, “SFB,” as the background audio. While she’s never explicitly confirmed the song is about Tana, the Las Vegas native claims it is. “Imagine taking the time to write, direct and fund [an] entire song about me called ‘Stupid F–king Bitch’ and also being Bella Thorne. SMFH,” Tana tweeted on December 19.

In response to Bella’s TikTok, Tana shared her own reaction video on TikTok. “I am so embarrassed to even duet this. Also, I’m on the toilet,” she captioned the clip.

What did Bella Thorne tweet about Tana Mongeau?

Moving on from TikTok to Twitter, both Bella and Tana have shared some shady things in the last week. “When she tries so hard to be relevant, she won’t stop bringing up your name for attention. Girl, can’t you get your own attention. Stop,” Bella tweeted on December 18.

“Not me up at 5 a.m. absolutely still ‘BAZOINKED’ that Bella Thorne tweeted I want to be her,” Tana chimed in on December 20. “Being spiteful is ugly even when [you’re] old. [Just saying],” the “Hefner” artist added on December 21.

Ultimately, it doesn’t look like Tana and Bella plan to reconcile anytime soon.