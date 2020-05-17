Family day out. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa was spotted on a family bike ride with girlfriend Heather Rae Young, daughter Taylor and son Brayden in Newport Beach, California on May 16. The sweet crew looked like they were enjoying the California sun amid social distancing.

It’s no surprise to see the El Moussa quad spending quality time with Heather, since the 38-year-old told Life & Style exclusively how much his kids love the Selling Sunset star.

“It’s the best thing ever!” he gushed in February. “You know, as a single dad I was so concerned about bringing someone around and you know — the relationship between Heather and the kids — I couldn’t ask for a better one. They adore her, she adores them. They laugh, they play, they get along great! It’s just really comforting.”

Tarek’s relationship with the 32-year-old is just as strong. “She genuinely cares about me,” he told Life & Style exclusively in March. “[She] has concerns for me and wants the best for me, so she’s very supportive, which I’ve never experienced someone that’s extremely supportive the way that Heather is supportive of me.”

The fact that the dynamic duo both work in real estate and reality television really helped strengthen and build their connection. “She understands what I go through on a daily basis, she helps bring my stress down,” Tarek added. “She talks through things with me and she’s just my best friend!”

Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife, costar Christina Anstead. They separated in May 2016 before filing for divorce in 2017 and it was finalized in January 2018. The house-flipper and his new girlfriend first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted cuddling and kissing on a boat in Redondo Beach, California in July 2019. The real estate investor made their relationship Instagram official just weeks later in August 2019.

Christina, 36, has since moved on with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead. The couple started dating in October 2017 and married in December 2018. The adorable twosome welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September 2019.

