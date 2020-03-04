When it comes to Tarek El Moussa‘s relationship with Heather Rae Young, not only are they great as a couple, but they’re a dream team at work, too! The Flip or Flop star exclusively tells Life & Style “it was awesome” having his lady make an appearance on his show.

“Since the first day we met, we talked about the fact that ‘hey maybe one day we can film together,’ and, you know, about six months later the opportunity came up and we filmed together, and she’s just amazing on camera,” the 38-year-old says. “It was super cute, and I just really enjoyed it!”

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Though nothing is set in stone, Tarek is definitely open to filming more with the 32-year-old Selling Sunset star. “You know, we’ll see where things go. At this point in time, Flip or Flop is running the way it’s been running for a very long time,” he adds.

In fact, their chemistry seems to be so good on camera, Tarek wouldn’t be surprised if they end up having their own show together down the line. “I definitely see me and Heather doing shows together in the future,” he divulges. “So actually, a show that I would want to do with her that sounds fun would be developing and building super high-end spec homes in the Los Angeles area and having her sell them. I think that would be a fun show. But that’s, you know — just a lot of different things.”

It helps that Tarek and Heather have a unique bond. The two announced they were dating in August 2019, and they’ve been going strong since then. “She understands what I go through on a daily basis, she helps bring my stress down, she talks through things with me and she’s just my best friend!” Tarek previously told Life & Style.

Tarek’s new series Flipping 101w/Tarek El Moussa will premiere on Thursday, March 5th at 9/8c on HGTV and he’ll be appearing on an upcoming Extreme Makeover: Home Edition episode on Sunday, March 15th at 9 ET/PT.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.