Taylor Swift Celebrates July 9th With Joe Jonas Breakup Song

Taylor Swift performed her breakup song “Last Kiss” at her 113th Eras ​tour concert in Zürich, Switzerland, and the tune was fitting considering ​she references the date of the concert in the lyrics. Fans believe the song, “Last Kiss” is about her 2008 relationship with Joe Jonas.

“Happy July 9th to those who celebrate,” Taylor, 34, said to the crowd on Tuesday, July 9.

In the tune, Taylor sings, “I do recall now the smell of the rain / Fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane / That July 9th, the beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt, I can still feel your arms.”

The 113th show came just a little over a year since the “All Too Well” singer released her rerecorded version of Speak Now, which includes “Last Kiss.” Taylor performed the song as part of her surprise set of acoustic songs that she does during every show, and fans heard “Last Kiss” as part of a mashup with her other songs “Red” and “Sad Beautiful Tragic.” Taylor’s performance on July 9 marks the first time she’s included “Last Kiss” in her setlist since she performed it at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 8, 2023.

Joe, 34, and Taylor dated for around three months, but the relationship seemed to have left a mark on the “Blank Space” hitmaker’s heart. Several songs in Taylor’s library hint at their relationship, but “Last Kiss” is one of the few that seems to look back on their relationship fondly. Other tunes like “Mr. Perfectly Fine” have a bit of an angrier vibe, while the lyrics to “Last Kiss” feature the singer wishing her past love interest well.

“And I hope the sun shines and it’s a beautiful day / And something reminds you, you wish you had stayed / You can plan for a change in weather and time, but I never planned on you changing your mind,” Taylor sings in the final verse.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The Miss Americana star famously put the middle Jonas brother on blast in November 2008 when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“[Joe] is not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch. … Some day, I’m gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who’s right for me. When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Taylor told Ellen, 66, at the time.

However, the “Karma” singer didn’t stay angry at Joe forever, and a little over 10 years later, Taylor made another appearance on The Ellen ​DeGeneres Show and admitted that she felt guilty for her comments from 2008.

Ellen asked Taylor about her most “rebellious moment” as a teenager, and Taylor immediately mentioned the moment regarding Joe.

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Taylor told the talk show host in May 2019. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”