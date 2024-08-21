Taylor Swift Drops I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Video

Taylor Swift released her music video for the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” and she gave fans a glimpse into how she preps for an Eras tour performance backstage.

The new video dropped on Tuesday, August 20, and Taylor, 34, unveiled it at the end of her five-night stint at Wembley Stadium in London for the Eras tour. The Grammy winner played the video for the crowd after she left the stage.

Fans saw different aspects of what exactly goes into one of the “Anti Hero” singer’s groundbreaking performances, including people arriving at a show and filling up a venue, shots of her practicing with her backup dancers and more. Viewers also watched clips of Taylor hiding in a cleaning cart to be transported to the stage undercover and even saw the Miss Americana star landing on an airbag as she jumped from the stage.

The “Paper Rings” artist released the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” video online a few hours later for everyone to enjoy and fans rushed to the comments with praise.

“‘I cry a lot but I am so productive, it’s an art’” – THIS IS ART,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

Another person loved Taylor’s decision to use actual clips from previous Eras tour performances in the music video, writing, “The fact that she uses real footage of the tour makes this so much more personal.”

A third person speculated about Taylor’s reasoning behind using clips from the Eras tour.

“I can now understand why the Eras tour is the MV. During the tour, Joe [Alwyn] and Taylor broke up. She was performing every week dealing with a break up, put on a smile, sang her songs, sang their songs they co wrote, along with a situationship break up [from Matty Healy], and then meeting Travis [Kelce],” the fan said. “This MV warms my heart so much because the eras tour was the last time I saw my ex. I feel so much empathy in this MV for Taylor.”

However, Taylor’s new music video wasn’t the only surprise of the night. The “Bad Blood” artist brought out Florence Welch and the two performed “Florida!!!” from The Tortured Poets Department. This was the first time the song had been played during one of Taylor’s Eras tour performances. Florence, 37, is featured on the song from Taylor’s most recent album.

“Florida!!!” quickly became a fan-favorite over the summer months as TikTok users chose the song to play along clips of their vacations to the Sunshine State.

The pop star also brought her good friend and producing partner Jack Antonoff out for the crowd. Jack, 40, and Taylor performed a mashup of the songs “Getaway Car” from her album Reputation and “Death By a Thousand Cuts” from Lover.

Taylor also gushed about her longtime friendship with Jack.

“I think a lot about why I’m lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras tour, and it’s because I’ve been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredibly collaborative and creative [forces],” she told the crowd moments before Jack joined her on stage. “I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he’s here tonight.”

Fans at the show were also treated to the first live performance of her song “So Long, London.”

“You know, we have done a lot of shows here on this tour, so it’s kind of rare to have a song that I’ve never performed live before,” Taylor said. “And yet here we are.”