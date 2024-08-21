Taylor Swift Fans Think Travis Kelce Made Music Video Debut

Lights, camera, smile! Fans of Taylor Swift are convinced that they spotted boyfriend Travis Kelce in the background of her new music video for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The video, which the 34-year-old pop star dropped at the end of her fifth show at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 20, featured never-before-seen footage of her rehearsals for the Eras tour. At one point, Taylor’s dancers could be seen lying on the floor as she collapsed to the ground while singing the end of a verse. In the background, a man sat at a desk, and many viewers believed it to be Travis, 34.

“Omg Travis Kelce’s music video debut,” one Swiftie wrote on X alongside a clip and screenshot of the moment.

Another user joked, “Travis Kelce making it into a Taylor Swift music video in his rookie year?” This appeared to be a reference to the length of the couple’s relationship, which began in July 2023.

Though it’s unconfirmed if it really was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sitting at the desk, the man appeared to have the same shorter hairstyle and facial hair that Travis had before his team’s training camp began on July 21. He then decided to shave his beard back into his signature mustache and grow out his hair.

Travis’ apparent cameo in the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video is not too surprising considering that he already made his stage debut during Taylor’s skit for the song at Wembley Stadium on June 23. The NFL star became one of the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s dancers, dressing up in a top hat and a tailcoat to carry her across the stage. He and dancer Kameron Saunders got Taylor dressed and pretended to do her makeup for the next song in the Tortured Poets Department section of the Eras tour.

Travis later revealed to brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast that it was his idea to join his girlfriend on stage.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’” he said on the July 3 episode. “She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

Travis explained that Taylor “found the perfect part of the show” for him to be in.

“It’s such a fun and playful part of the show,” he continued. “It was, like, the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun, not only with her, Kam and Jan [Ravnik], but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome. I had an absolute blast.”

The football star, who has supported Taylor from the audience at 12 Eras tour concerts so far, also teased that it “might not be [his] last time” on stage.

“You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot,” he concluded.