Taylor Swift Stuns in Plaid Dress Arriving at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift Stuns in Plaid Dress as She Arrives at Arrowhead Stadium With Dad Scott for Chiefs Game

She’s baaack! After missing two Kansas City Chiefs games in a row, Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7, and slayed the day in a gorgeous plaid dress ensemble.

The pop star, 34, was spotted arriving at the stadium ahead of the home game against the New Orleans Saints alongside her dad, Scott Swift. She gave full fall energy in a dark red and beige plaid mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, which Taylor paired with knee-high black leather platform boots.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker completed her look with a beige-colored bag, gold accessories and her blonde hair tied up in a high ponytail. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Taylor added a touch of sparkle to her look with glitter freckles.

A fan-captured video showed Taylor exiting a building and waving to some cheering fans before stepping into a golf cart with Scott, 72, to head into the game.

Taylor’s absence at Chiefs games the last two weeks sparked concern for her relationship with Travis Kelce, but the lovebirds proved that they were still going strong on Monday night. After the Chiefs’ 26-13 win against the Saints, the Grammy winner was spotted kissing the tight end in their private suite at the stadium while Scott and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, stood nearby. The couple also shared a long hug.

Taylor is soaking up her last few days of time off before she heads back out on her Eras tour. The concerts pick up with three shows in Miami on October 18, 19 and 20, followed by three shows in New Orleans on October 25, 26 and 27. Taylor is set to take the stage in Indianapolis in early November before a lengthy stretch in Toronto and Vancouver. Her final show is scheduled for December 8.

Meanwhile, Travis, 35, has a bye week coming up, meaning the Chiefs won’t play a game during the week of October 13. This will give the NFL star plenty of time to spend with his girlfriend before their busy schedules kick in.

The couple, who began dating in July 2023, also have a “plan” to keep their relationship strong as they deal with long distance, a source exclusively told Life & Style in early September.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again. He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh,” the insider said. “They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have. They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up.”

The source added that “romantic dates are a must, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

“Either at out-of-the-way restaurants or holed in their hotel room with room service or their favorite takeout,” the insider continued. “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”