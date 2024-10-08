Even when they’re in front of their parents, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren’t shy about packing on the PDA. The lovebirds were seen making out in Travis’ private suite at Arrowhead Stadium following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-13 win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.

Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, was standing right next to the couple as Taylor, 34, grabbed the NFL star’s face and pulled him in for a kiss. They also wrapped their arms around each other for a long embrace. The “Fortnight” singer attended the game with her dad, Scott Swift, who was also in the suite for the postgame PDA.

This was Taylor’s third Chiefs game of the 2024 season and she continued to slay with her game day style. This time, she rocked a plaid dress with knee-high boots and glitter freckles sprinkled across her face and cheeks. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail to complete the ensemble.

With their win against the Saints, the Chiefs kept an undefeated record and went 5-0 on the season. The team is looking to win its third Super Bowl in a row in 2025.

Taylor is enjoying the last few days of her break from tour before she has to return to the road on October 18 in Miami. After three shows in Florida, she’ll hit the stage in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver before ending the Eras tour on December 8. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have a bye weekend coming up, which will allow Taylor and Travis, 35, to spend some quality time together before their busy schedules kick in again.

Throughout their relationship – which began in summer 2023 – Taylor and Travis have been able to avoid the spotlight at times, but have also embraced the frenzy surrounding their romance. In September, they attended the US Open together and were not shy about letting loose in the stands, despite cameras being on them constantly.

“They’re under a lot of scrutiny every time they step out,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “But they always make each other a priority because this is it for them. They’re each other’s real-life happy ending, not a PR stunt.”

Another source added, “Taylor and Travis are pretty open when they’re in public, but as for the actual nature of their relationship? They decided early on they wanted to keep certain things just for themselves.”

The Grammy winner has also opened up about why she doesn’t shy away from publicly supporting her boyfriend, even if it means they’re being watched at all times. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she told Time magazine in 2023. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”