Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly supported Kenny Chesney at the final stop of his Sun Goes Down tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fans at the Sunday, August 25, show claimed to see Taylor watching the show from a private suite, and some even claimed that Travis was by her side for the concert.

Various X users shared grainy photos that they claimed were of Taylor, 34, at the concert, but since the images were taken from so far away, it’s unclear if she’s actually the woman in the pictures. However, Taylor and Travis, 34, were recently photographed spending time at her Rhode Island beach house, so capping off the weekend with a trip to Massachusetts wouldn’t be unfeasible.

Plus, the pop star has a long history with Kenny, 56. In 2015, she surprised fans at his Nashville concert to perform a duet of the country singer’s hit “Big Star.” They also sang the track at one of Taylor’s 2011 shows during her Speak Now tour.

In fact, Kenny was one of the first artists in Nashville to support Taylor when her career was first starting out. When the “Fortnight” singer was just 17 years old, she booked a gig opening for Kenny on tour. However, just weeks later, she learned that she had to be pulled from the bill because the tour was being sponsored by a beer company, which meant she was too young to be part of it.

In her Time magazine Person of the Year profile, which was released in December 2023, Taylor recalled receiving a note from Kenny’s promoter at her 18th birthday party. “[It said], ‘I’m sorry that you couldn’t come on tour, so I wanted to make it up to you,’” she remembered, adding that the note also included a check. “It was for more money than I’d ever seen in my life. I was able to pay my band bonuses. I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams.”

Kenny later opened up about Taylor sharing the touching story. “I texted her and told her, ‘Thank you for the love.’ I was stunned she remembered it,” he admitted to USA Today. “To see what she did with that [money] and the person she is now and the artist she is now and the creator that she is now … it’s unbelievable what she’s become.”

He also praised her artistry and explained why he knew early on that she was going to be a star. “She has such a creative soul and that’s where all of this started,” the “Don’t Happen Twice” singer said. “Everything you see, the stadium shows and big performances, are great. But she is still, I believe, at heart, a songwriter. That is something no one can deny.”

He added, “I saw that early, but I didn’t know it would turn into this. When she couldn’t do our tour and then she surprised me at a couple of shows and came on stage to sing with me, I saw that look in her eyes that you can’t teach.”