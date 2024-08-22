He’s always with her! Taylor Swift proved how much the diamond “TNT” diamond tennis bracelet from boyfriend Travis Kelce means to her by wearing it during her new music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The video, which premiered on Tuesday, August 20, showed Taylor, 34, behind the scenes of her Eras tour, including a number of shots of her rehearsing the song’s choreography. The “August” singer wore the bracelet along with a stone-washed denim mini dress in one scene, and also donned it while wearing a purple two-piece top and miniskirt during another rehearsal scene.

Taylor debuted the bracelet while embracing Travis, 34, after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on January 28 in the AFC Championship game, securing a berth in the 2024 Super Bowl. The Chiefs went on to win the their third NFL title on February 11.

As the “Fortnight” singer hugged her beau, their combined initials in charms reading “TNT” were visible along the diamond strand.

Travis had matching bracelets made for the couple in December 2023. He approached Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Wove Made Inc. about making the piece which was inspired by the friendship bracelets worn by Taylor’s fans on her Eras tour.

Wove Made CEO Simone Kendle told People that shortly after they made Taylor’s bracelet, Travis requested one just like it be crafted for himself.

Simone told the outlet that the tennis bracelet was priced at $6,360 and was “meticulously handcrafted” using 14K yellow gold and 4.62 carats of lab-grown diamonds and custom yellow gold beads that make up the letters “TNT,” encrusted by pave diamonds.

“The first time we saw the bracelet was when the rest of the world saw it too!” she said of when Taylor debuted the item on national TV.

“We had all but given up on ever seeing her spotted in the bracelet until that infamous hug,” Simone added. “As she wrapped her arms around Travis to congratulate him, a member from our team spotted the bracelet peeking out from her sweater and rang the alarm!”

Taylor wearing the bracelet during the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video reminds Swifties of how the song has a special meaning for the Grammy winner and the NFL superstar.

Travis made a surprise appearance on stage at Taylor’s June 23 show at London’s Wembley Stadium while she performed the track. He joined two of her dancers for the interlude that takes place just before she ends The Tortured Poets Department era set with “ICDIWABH.”

The Ohio native strode on stage in a top hat and tails, picking Taylor up off the ground and carrying her to a sofa. There, he and the two other male dancers helped take off her white Vivienne Westwood dress and change into a bra top, high shorts and a long jacket.

The “Cruel Summer” singer adorably demanded her boyfriend use a makeup brush to apply powder to her face, then she headed down the stage and broke into the song as he looked on with a huge smile.

Travis shared what the experience was like during the July 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“When everyone [in the crowd] found out that it was me — because it took a second for everyone to figure it out — that moment was pretty jarring,” he recalled. “I was just like, ‘Oh sh–t.’ And you don’t realize how big that damn stage is. It is easily as big as a football stadium … it’s way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

“It was an absolute blast,” Travis added about taking part in the show. “It was such a fun, playful part of the show, and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with [Taylor] … but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome.”