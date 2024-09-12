The UFO imagery on two of Taylor Swift’s outfits during the night of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards has fans wondering if she’s teasing a remix of the song “Down Bad.” While heading to an afterparty on Wednesday, September 11, Taylor changed into her third outfit of the night and it featured a UFO right in the center, just like her previous look.

The live performance of “Down Bad” during the Eras tour features Taylor, 34, moving across the stage under the light of a UFO. The song has otherworldly references, with lyrics like, “Showed me that this world was bigger than us, then sent me back where I came from,” and, “For a moment I knew cosmic love.”

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Taylor previously explained, “The metaphor in ‘Down Bad’ is that I was comparing sort of the idea of being love bombed. Where someone rocks your world and dazzles you and then just kind of abandons you. This girl is abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them. And then when they drop her back off in her hometown, she’s like, ‘Wait, no, where are you going? I liked it there! It was weird but it was cool. Come back!’”

The “Fortnight” singer has been known to leave Easter eggs everywhere from her social media posts to her clothing, and many fans pointed out that the two space-themed outfits could be teasing “Down Bad” as the next single. Some took things a step further, though, and noticed that both of Taylor’s looks had two people on the ground underneath the UFOs, which could mean a remix featuring another artist.

Getty (2)

Interestingly, Taylor’s close friend and former tour opener Sabrina Carpenter had a space theme during her VMAs performance. Not only did she kiss an alien while singing her new hit “Taste,” but her dancers for the “Espresso” segment of the performance were all in spacesuits.

“Sabrina’s performance was full of aliens and Taylor’s dress has a spaceship… what is happening?? Down bad remix featuring Sabrina??” one fan wondered on X. “so are we getting the remix of down bad feat sabrina tonight?!?!?! I mean the UFO’s,” another added.

Before changing into her two out-of-this-world looks, Taylor hit the red carpet in a plaid ensemble. She went on to win seven awards throughout the evening, including her third Video of the Year win in a row. By the end of the night, the Grammy winner surpassed Beyoncé to become the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history.

While taking the stage to accept Video of the Year for her song “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, Taylor gave a shout-out to boyfriend Travis Kelce. “This video seems very sad when you watch it but it actually was the most fun video to make,” she explained. “Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say, ‘Cut!,’ and we’d be done with that take, I’d always hear someone cheering, like, ‘Woooo!’ from across the studio when we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

The NFL star wasn’t in attendance, as he was back in Kansas City preparing for his upcoming football game on September 15. Since Taylor’s Eras tour doesn’t resume until mid-October, fans are expecting her to be in attendance at the game.