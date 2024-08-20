Taylor Swift and her hotshot lover Travis Kelce are closing in on a walk down the aisle — but picking her bridal party could cause chaos in her squad!

As Life & Style readers know, the “Fortnight” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, have their sights set on a “massive A-list wedding.” And sources exclusively tell us Taylor’s pals, including Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller and Sabrina Carpenter, are all vying to be part of her big day.

“Taylor’s friends are in something of a competition to be her maid of honor, or at the very least in her bridal party,” snitches an insider. “Problem is, she has a ton of friends, and there are only so many spots to go around.”

Word is she once promised then BFF Selena the maid of honor gig, but since the two have drifted apart a bit there are others she’d rather pick to fill that vital role.

“Her first choice is Blake, but it’s an awkward situation because she has so many close friends and doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” confides the insider. “That said, she also doesn’t want to have an army of bridesmaids.”

Although Travis has yet to even pop the question, sources believe the inevitable is coming soon and Taylor wants to have all her ducks lined up.

“This is a tough situation,” says our spy. “She’s just so popular, and she doesn’t want anyone she cares about to feel left out!”