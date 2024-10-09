Tayshia Adams posted a shady TikTok and fans think it’s directed at Kaitlyn Bristowe. Amid continued rumors that Kaitlyn is dating Tayshia’s ex-fiancé, Zac Clark, the Bachelorette alum mouthed along to an iconic Nicki Minaj quote in her Tuesday, October 8, video.

“I never found you funny, I never found you entertaining, I never found you smart,” Tayshia, 34, mouthed. “I just found you annoying.”

Fans flooded the comments section with theories about how Tayshia was probably referencing Kaitlyn, 39, in the video. “And that’s on Kaitlyn Bristowe!!! I’ll say it for you,” one person wrote, while another added, “Lmaoo we know who this one’s for.” Someone else commented, “The clap back we were waiting for.”

Tayshia and Zac, 40, got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2020 and split in November 2021. At the time of their breakup, Kaitlyn and Tayshia were cohosting season 18 of The Bachelorette together and Kaitlyn was still engaged to Jason Tartick.

However, after Kaitlyn and Jason, 35, split in 2023, she was first linked to Zac that New Year’s Eve. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were looking quite cozy in the background of a video from Kaitlyn’s New Year’s party. The two were then spotted together in New York City a few weeks later, as well as at a wedding together in June.

In a July interview, Kaitlyn said she was still single, but confirmed that she had been seeing an unnamed person who lived in another city (Zac lives in New York and she lives in Nashville). At the time, she said there were no plans for her or her “mystery man” to relocate and she also admitted that she was still seeing other people.

The following month, Kaitlyn seemingly revealed how Tayshia reacted to her and Zac spending time together. During an interview on the “U Up?” podcast, she told a story about going on a date with someone from Bachelor Nation and reaching out to his ex beforehand.

“[I was] thinking it would be a situation where they’d go, ‘I mean, I don’t love it, but I’m not going to say don’t.’ It was not,” Kaitlyn dished, without revealing the names of the man or his ex. Kaitlyn also said in her interview that the woman she was talking about had “moved on for a while now” (Tayshia has been dating Luke Gulbranson from Summer House since 2023).

The Dancing With the Stars winner added, “I [texted and] said, ‘Hey, [your ex] DMed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t actually know if this would bother you or not. I don’t know if it was worth giving you a phone call …’ It clearly seemed like a text thing to me. And yes, she called and was very upset.”

The phone call did not go well, according to Kaitlyn. “She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it, so your true colors are showing,’” she shared. “And then I hung up and went, ‘Well, now I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.”